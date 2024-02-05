Signs bilateral Communique with Ghana on economic commitments from the ninth UK-Ghana Business Council; Signs MOU agreements to further partnerships in automotive sector, animal systems, science technology, and innovation with Ghana; Commits to continued partnerships in line with the United Kingdom’s International Development White Paper.

The council, which was co-chaired by the Vice President of Ghana, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Minister for State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP, agreed specific actions to accelerate greater trade and investment to bring mutual prosperity for both countries.

Minister for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP, said:

"I am immensely proud of the UK-Ghana Business Council and what we have delivered together. Today we celebrate the success of a new partnership in the automotive sector, and a new Green Cities and Infrastructure programme, which will help mobilise climate finance and of course, exciting ambitions for our relationship on science, technology, and innovation."

"This is a testament to the enduring friendship between our two countries. Our collaborative efforts in the past 5 years have chartered a course for economic prosperity, innovation, and shared growth."

"I look forward to our commitment to continue to create opportunities for our nations.''

The Minister recognised the significance of the £5 million multi-country ODA funded bilateral technical partnership on animal health between the UK and countries in Africa, including Ghana. This was during a meeting with the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong.

The project aims to strengthen terrestrial and aquatic animal health systems to better prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks, increasing the productivity and resilience of the farming sector and working towards ending preventable deaths in vulnerable communities. To date, over 228 communities in Ghana have benefited from the project.

He also expressed the UK’s continued support and commitment for Ghana’s economic recovery and discussed progress on the IMF programme in a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Finance Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah. Andrew Mitchell also used the opportunity to engage on the Climate Vulnerable Forum’s priorities with President Nasheed and how the UK can support Ghana as chair.

Further to his engagement with the Deputy Minister of Finance, Andrew Mitchell also met with the Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah. The two discussed regional security developments, including the situation in Niger, and Ghana’s role in bilateral and multilateral responses through ECOWAS and the Accra Initiative building off the back of the third Security Dialogue held in Accra recently.

Minister Mitchell also met with MPs from both sides of the political divide, and used the opportunity to express the value the UK government places on Ghana’s democracy and the importance of free, fair, and peaceful elections.