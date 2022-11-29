Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal has completed a four-day visit to Uganda which showcased the UK’s ongoing partnership with Uganda across many sectors, including health, education, agriculture and business.

Kate Airey OBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda said of HRH The Princess Royal’s visit to Uganda:

It has been a tremendous pleasure to host Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal on her third visit to Uganda, to celebrate the UK Uganda partnership on this 60th anniversary of Independence. This visit presented an opportunity to meet with President Museveni and to experience, again, the warmth of Ugandan hospitality and a chance to see first-hand the partnerships forged by Save the Children, Opportunity International, Sense International and Transaid; all charities of which The Princess is a patron.

I extend my thanks to all of the individuals working to deliver sustainable improvements in the lives of some of Uganda’s most vulnerable

Touring the Medical Research Council (MRC) / UVRI laboratories, HRH The Princess Royal appreciated the long-standing links to London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and observed how partnerships with leading UK academic institutions have supported cutting edge research initiatives in infectious and non-communicable diseases.

As Chancellor of London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, HRH The Princess Royal met staff to learn more about the MRC Unit’s mandate to conduct high quality, research that contributes to the development of strong health protocols in the control of infectious and non-communicable diseases, including recent COVID-19 research which help to saves lives.

As patron of Save the Children, Opportunity International, Sense International and Transaid, HRH The Princess Royal saw first-hand the UK-Uganda partnership in action. During her visit, HRH The Princess Royal witnessed Uganda’s welcoming approach to refugees - the largest refugee population in Africa - and the support provided by British charities.

In Nakivale refugee settlement, HRH The Princess Royal opened the first branch of Opportunity International Bank in the settlement, marking a milestone for financial access. HRH The Princess Royal subsequently saw how Opportunity International’s bank loans have supported the Unleashed Youth Employment Project’s refugee entrepreneurs. HRH The Princess Royal also met with Wenzetu Women’s Group to discuss how Opportunity International has worked with the group to assist families of people with disabilities.

HRH The Princess Royal continued to Kyangwali refugee settlement to observe projects for refugees and host communities led by Save the Children, visiting the Maratutu Education Centre and Child Friendly Space project, providing support to children affected by conflict and displacement. The Princess met facilitators and UNHCR Child Protection Programme leads working with the Government of Uganda to deliver stability and support mechanisms to the most vulnerable.

At a reception celebrating the strong and enduring partnership between the UK and Uganda, in the 60th year of Independence, The Princess met with many who cherish that relationship including scholars, businesses, Government of Uganda officials, other Commonwealth High Commissioners, and representatives from many other charities The Princess is engaged with. The reception served to highlight issues important to The Princess, including promoting conservation and ensuring the protection of Uganda’s refugee population.

Concluding project visits with Transaid and Sense International, HRH The Princess Royal visited Transaid, meeting women trainee HGV drivers taking part in the ‘Safe Way Right Way’ campaign, launched in 2013 in response to the demands for HGV drivers. Transaid’s work provides focus on road safety campaigns and provides inclusive access to employment for women while filling gaps in the transport sector.

Following a tragic fire at Salaama School for the Blind on Monday, HRH The Princess Royal concluded her visit by meeting with Sense International representatives and with families it supports. HRH The Princess Royal paid her respects to those affected.