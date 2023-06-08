The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement by the Libyan 6 + 6 Joint Committee for the Preparation of Electoral Laws, which is mandated by the Libyan House of Representatives and the High Council of State, that its members have agreed on laws regulating presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of this year. The announcement was made at the conclusion of the Committee’s meetings in the Moroccan city of Bouznika.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco for the success of the dialogue and the important agreements reached to achieve a political settlement in Libya. The Ministry expressed the UAE’s keenness for Libyan parties to formally sign the electoral laws as soon as possible as an important step to end the crisis and enhance security and stability in Libya.

The UAE also reaffirmed its calls for a solution to the conflict in Libya and its full support for efforts to strengthen security, stability, and unity in Libya in accordance with the roadmap outcomes, Security Council resolutions, and the ceasefire agreement, to ensure the success of elections and realize the aspirations of the Libyan people for development, stability, and prosperity.