The UAE has welcomed the agreement of an initial political framework reached by Sudanese parties to complete the transitional period in a way that enhances the stability and prosperity of the Republic of Sudan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the agreement is an essential step towards establishing a civilian-led government. The Ministry also expressed its wishes for success for the Sudanese parties in completing the transitional period.

The Ministry expressed appreciation for the efforts of members of the tripartite mechanism group, members of the Quad, European Union, and Troika to garner support for this framework agreement and ensure consensus between parties to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability, development, and prosperity.

The Ministry underscored the UAE's keenness to deepen cooperation with the Republic of Sudan in all fields and strengthen ties between the two countries and peoples.

Moreover, the Ministry affirmed the UAE's aspiration for a peaceful and successful political transition in Sudan in a way that enhances its stability and brings prosperity and development to its people.