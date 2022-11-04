United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE welcomed the announcement of the peace agreement reached by the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, stressing that this agreement fulfills the aspirations of the Ethiopian people for development and prosperity and stregnthens Ethiopia unity. 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) commended efforts by the African Union in its valuable support for peace talks, praised the Republic of South Africa in hosting the peace talks, and the constructive role of the Republic of Kenya in the agreement that enhances stability in Ethiopia and the region.

The Ministry stressed the importance of the agreement's terms to facilitate access to humanitarian and relief supplies, wishing that the implementation of the agreement will further achieve stability, development and growth to the country and its people.

