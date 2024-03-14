The UAE has welcomed the outcomes of the meeting which was convened at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt. During the meeting, Libyan parties reached an agreement to supervise presidential and parliamentary elections, and reaffirmed Libya's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the Arab League for the success of the dialogue and the important agreements that were reached to achieve a political settlement in Libya. The Ministry expressed its hope that the agreement would act as a significant step to enhance security and stability in the country, and reinforce the endeavors of the United Nations’ mission.
Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position that calls for a solution to the conflict in Libya, and its full support for efforts to strengthen security, stability and unity in accordance with the roadmap outcomes, Security Council resolutions, and the outcomes of the political dialogue endorsed by the United Nations mission and the UN Security Council.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.