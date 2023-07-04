United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE welcomed the agreement between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Türkiye to elevate diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level and expressed its hope that this important step would strengthen bridges of communication and dialogue and contribute to reinforcing stability and cooperation in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) praised the agreement between the two countries, which will enhance development and peace at the regional and international levels for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, serve common interests, and achieve further prosperity and growth.

