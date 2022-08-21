The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu, which resulted in the death and injury of innocent people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured