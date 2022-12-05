United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and killed more than 100 people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its solidarity and stance alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its people in the face of violence and terrorism, as well as its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.