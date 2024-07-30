United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day, which is marked on 30th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Mohammed VI.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.