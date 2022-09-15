United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to William Samoei Ruto on the occasion of his taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Kenya.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar cable of congratulations to President Ruto.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.