President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received the credentials of a number of new ambassadors to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

He then reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to deepen its relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, promoting common interests, and working for the development and prosperity of peoples, as well as supporting peace and stability in the regional and global arenas.

In turn, the newly appointed ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders and heads of state to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and their wishes for further prosperity for the UAE and its people. They also expressed their happiness to work in the UAE and their keenness to strengthen their countries' relations with it at all levels.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of ministers and officials.

The new ambassadors included Fernando Figueirinhas, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal; Jakub Kasper Sławek; Ambassador of the Republic of Poland; Ramunas Davidonis, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania; Abdulaziz Akulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China; Antonis Alexandridis, Ambassador of the Republic of Greece; Abdel Rahman Ahmed Khaled Sharafi, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan; Bogdan Octavian Badeka, Ambassador of the Republic of Romania; Jose Agüero Avila, Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay; Garang Garang Diing, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan; Dmytro Senik, Ambassador of the Republic of Ukraine; Patricio Diaz Broughton, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile; Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia; Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany; Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium; Seveso Mlandovo, Ambassador of the Kingdom of eSwatini; Alison Milthon, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland; Anders Bjorn Hansen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark; Willy Alberto, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala; and Marie Ngica Obombo, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.