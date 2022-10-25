President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today at Al Shati Palace President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, who is on working visit to the UAE.

At the beginning of the meeting, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the President of Mozambique and his accompanying delegation, wishing that his visit would constitute an important boost to relations between the two countries in various fields.

The meeting addressed various aspects of the UAE-Mozambique relations and the opportunities available to expand the scope of common interests.

In this context, the two sides affirmed their common interest in developing bilateral relations and pushing them forward to serve the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The meeting also touched on cooperation in the field of environment and combating climate change, in light of Mozambique’s membership in the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) co-led by the United Arab Emirates and the United States which was announced last year.

The two sides stressed the important role the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which will be hosted by the UAE next year, can play in this regard.

The two leaders exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

For his part, President Nyusi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the warm reception, stressing his keenness to continue working with him for further growth and prosperity of bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior UAE officials.