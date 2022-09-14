President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, wherein His Highness has been invited to participate in the 31st regular session of the Arab League Summit, to be hosted by Algeria in November.

This came as His Highness met at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on Tuesday Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mines, and the Special Envoy of the Algerian President, who delivered the message and conveyed the greetings of the Algerian President to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE people.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings, wishing Algeria continued security, stability and progress.

During the meeting, they reviewed the prospects of further strengthening the fraternal relations between the two countries for the higher good of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.