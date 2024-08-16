His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, awarded the First-Class Medal of Independence to His Excellency Kariuki Mugwe, the former Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

The medal was conferred in appreciation of H.E. Kariuki’s efforts during his tenure, which contributed to the development and advancement of bilateral relations across various fields.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Naqbi, the UAE Ambassador to Nairobi and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Program and UN-Habitat, presented the medal to H.E. Kariuki during a meeting held at the UAE Embassy in Nairobi.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Kenya in all areas.

His Excellency also expressed his wishes of success to H.E. the Ambassador in his future duties, and commended his role in strengthening the distinct relations between the UAE and the Republic of Kenya during his tenure.

For his part, H.E Kariuki expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and commended the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, H.E. expressed his gratitude to all UAE entities for their cooperation that positively contributed to the success of his mission in the country.