His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in meetings during the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan, held in Paris, France, which was co-organized by France, Germany and the European Union. The conference was attended by several countries as well as international and regional organizations aiming to further advance peace initiatives in Sudan. During the conference, His Excellency affirmed the UAE’s commitment to support international endeavors aimed at achieving a permanent and immediate ceasefire, finding a peaceful solution to the crisis, and continuing to provide aid to the Sudanese people. In this regard, the UAE pledged USD 100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighboring countries.

The high-level meetings addressed initiatives aiming to establish peace in Sudan, and ways to strengthen them. The meetings culminated in the adoption of a document outlining the principles that support resolving the conflict, which has been ongoing since April 2023, in addition to reinforcing humanitarian and diplomatic efforts to address the challenges faced by the Sudanese people.

In a speech, HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan commended the extensive efforts of the UAE which aim to put an end to the crisis that has inflicted severe suffering on the Sudanese people. The UAE also called for a return to the political process in Sudan, and affirms the importance of international and regional collaboration to advance endeavors towards achieving an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

His Excellency emphasized the UAE’s efforts and the tangible initiatives the country has provided to mitigate the severity of the humanitarian conditions in Sudan and neighboring countries, as the total amount of relief aid provided to those affected by the conflict has reached USD 150 million, including medical, food and relief supplies. Additionally, the UAE has established a comprehensive field hospital in Abéché city, in the Republic of Chad, with a cost of USD 20 million, the second hospital opened by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees.

His Excellency emphasized that the UAE’s aid to Sudan and neighboring countries reflects the unwavering commitment of the wise leadership to provide humanitarian and relief support to the brotherly Sudanese people, and keenness to address humanitarian challenges and continuously extending assistance and humanitarian support to Sudan.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan additionally reaffirmed the UAE’s position calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the reaching of a peaceful solution for the crisis by returning to the political process, stressing that this requires prioritizing wisdom and reason. The UAE also called for joint efforts and collaboration to facilitate the ending of the conflict and a resolution to the crisis, to enhance the security and stability of Sudan and prevent further loss of life, while meeting the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for development and prosperity.