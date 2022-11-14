United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt for the victims of the crash of a passenger bus into a water canal in the Dakahlia Governorate in the Delta region in northern Egypt, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the Egyptian government and the Egyptian people, and to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

