United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable to President Museveni.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.