President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on the occasion of his country's Freedom Day celebrations, marked annually on 27th April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, also dispatched similar messages to the South African President.

