United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar message to President of Sao Tome and Principe and to Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada on the occasion.

