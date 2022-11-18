United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 18th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar greeting to King Mohammed on the occasion.

