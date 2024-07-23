United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on the July 23 Revolution anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President El-Sisi and to Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.