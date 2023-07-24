His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, Transitional President of Chad. During the meeting, they discussed relations between the UAE and the Republic of Chad, as well as opportunities to advance ties for the benefit of the two countries.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their wishes to his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency President Deby conveyed through His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan was received by His Excellency Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad, during his visit to Chad’s capital N’djamena. The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Chad and prospects for strengthening bilateral relations.

This visit reflects the growing relations between the UAE and the Republic of Chad and the two countries’ commitment to advancing development efforts for the benefit of the peoples of the two nations.