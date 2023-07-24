His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, during His Excellency’s visit to the capital, Lusaka.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to His Excellency President Hichilema and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for his country and people.

For his part, His Excellency President Hichilema conveyed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and His Excellency President Hichilema also discussed regional issues of common interest, and the prospects of collaboration between the UAE and Zambia in various sectors, including the fields of renewable energy, and logistics.

During the visit, a framework agreement was signed between the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development in Zambia, affirming keenness to enhance cooperation for the benefit of the two countries' common interests.