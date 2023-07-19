His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to discuss areas of mutual interest between the two countries across various sectors.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to His Excellency President Tshisekedi and their wishes to his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency President Tshisekedi conveyed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

The visit of His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reflects the strong relations between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and highlights their commitment to developing ties for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.