H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Liberata Mulamula, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, touched on a number of issues on the assembly's agenda, including climate change and efforts to promote the use of renewable energy in African countries, as well as international cooperation in facing food security challenges.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop joint partnership across various fields, including trade, economic, renewable energy and others.

For her part, Mulamula expressed her country's aspiration to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations with the UAE in various sectors, commending the leading stature that the UAE enjoys at the regional and global levels and the outstanding development it has achieved in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.