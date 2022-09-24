The UAE delegation attended the fifth day of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Today, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in a ministerial-level meeting organised by the United States with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Yemen. Al Marar also met with Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Syria.

For his part, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Majesty⁠ King Mswati III of Eswatini, and Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Presidential Affairs of South Sudan. He also held productive discussions with Cristina Duarte, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa, and Michael Moussa Adamo, Foreign Minister of Gabonese Republic.

In addition, Sheikh Shakhboot met with former Nigerian President Mahamadou Issoufou, Chair of the UN High Level Panel on Security and Development in the Sahel. He also participated in an event hosted by the Hedayah Centre on efforts to counter extremism and best practices on rehabilitation and reintegration.

For his part, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, met with Ali Sabry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka.

Also today, Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, met with ⁠Frederick Mitchell, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Public Service of the Bahamas, and Rodolfo Sabonge, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, participated in UN High-Level virtual side event on "Diasporas as Key Partners Across the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus". Al Shamsi also attended the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s High-level Event on Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic through equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines. He also attended the high-level launch event for the new "Women in Conflict Zones" initiative to empower women in societies affected by conflict, war, and poverty.

In addition, Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, participated in a ministerial meeting of the Group of 77 (G77)