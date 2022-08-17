The UAE congratulated the Republic of Kenya on the success of the electoral process and President William Ruto's victory in the country's presidential elections, wishing him success in his role and in his efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Kenyan people for progress and prosperity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) underscored that the UAE has strong relations with the Republic of Kenya in all fields, stressing its keenness to bolster cooperation between the two countries in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.