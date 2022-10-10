United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted military forces in Garabtisan in the Republic of Djibouti, which resulted in a number of dead and wounded soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Djibouti and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.