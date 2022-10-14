Her Excellency Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League, received His Excellency Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population of Egypt, to discuss numerous files of common interest.
Both sides discussed various issues related to health and ways to develop cooperation between the two countries. Her Excellency Al Kaabi affirmed the keenness of the UAE to strengthen bilateral relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt in various fields, including the health sector through the exchange of experiences to upgrade health infrastructure.
For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdel Ghaffar stressed that Egypt seeks to bolster relations with the UAE at all levels.