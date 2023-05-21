United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic missions in accordance with the norms and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilize security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.

The Ministry underscored  the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.