Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed to Ruto the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The two sides affirmed their efforts to strengthen ties between the UAE and Kenya and open new horizons for cooperation in vital areas that serve both peoples. Sheikh Shakhboot and President Ruto also reviewed opportunities available for sustainable partnerships in energy, development, agriculture, transport, and the economy.

They also discussed regional and global issues of importance and coordination between the UAE and Kenya on the UN Security Council, on which both countries are serving terms as elected members.

Sheikh Shakhboot affirmed the UAE's keenness to continue consultations with Kenya and all African member states. He also affirmed the UAE’s desire to formulate positions that support common interests, achieve stability, and establish peace, especially with regard to African files on the Council's agenda