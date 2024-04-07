His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, transitional President of the Republic of Chad, in the capital, N'Djamena, where the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the UAE and Chad across various fields of common interest.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. Déby Into and their wishes for his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency Déby Into conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes to the government and people of the UAE for further development and growth.

The two sides discussed ways to promote cooperation in all areas and affirmed the importance of continuing to strengthen bilateral relations, and expressed their keenness to work jointly to reinforce the partnership between the two nations to achieve mutual benefit.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan underscored that relations between the UAE and the Republic of Chad are constantly developing.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also met with His Excellency Mohamed Saleh Al Nadif, the Republic of Chad’s Minister of State, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Chadians Abroad and International Cooperation, where memorandums of understanding were signed to establish a joint committee and diplomatic training.

This visit is part of a tour conducted by H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and his accompanying delegation to several countries in the African continent, aiming to strengthen the close ties between the UAE and the countries of Africa, and discuss ways of development while creating new partnerships.