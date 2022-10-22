The UAE today sent a plane carrying 30.6 tonnes of food to areas affected by recent floods in the Republic of Chad, including the capital, N'Djamena, to meet the needs of more than 442,000 people, especially the elderly, women, and children. His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, said: "These food items come as part of the UAE leadership's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with African countries, especially Chad, which has strong historical relations with the UAE." His Excellency pointed out that the food items reflect the UAE’s solidarity with Chad and efforts to assist the people of Chad. He noted that sending these food items is part of the UAE’s humanitarian approach to provide urgent relief to other countries during times of crisis and natural disasters. His Excellency explained that the total value of UAE aid to the Republic of Chad from 2017 to 2021 amounted to AED 100 million (USD 27 million) in all fields. This aid, he stated, has in turn supported various humanitarian and development causes.

