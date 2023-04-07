The United Arab Emirates has participated in an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Cairo at the level of permanent delegates, to take a unified Arab stance against Israeli police forces' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack on worshippers.

The Emirati delegation was headed by Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mohamed Moustafa Orfy, Egypt’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, as Egypt is the current president of the Arab League at the ministerial level.

The meeting was also attended by Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, with the participation of the permanent delegates of the Arab League and their representatives.