The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, over wildfires which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Algerian government and people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

