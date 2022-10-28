His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El Sisi, at Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt.

The meeting, which reflects the two nations’ commitment to further strengthen their relationship, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Egypt. The 50th anniversary of ties is being celebrated in Cairo from 26-28 October under the slogan ‘Egypt and the UAE… One Heart’.

His Highness and President El Sisi reviewed the growing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Egypt and explored ways to further strengthen engagement between the two nations in a wide range of spheres. President El Sisi expressed his appreciation for the support extended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to Egypt, which highlights the strong historical, economic and cultural ties that bind the two nations.

Sheikh Mohammed said Egypt was one of the first nations to express its support for the establishment of the UAE, immediately after the announcement of the Union. He noted that the UAE’s citizens have a deep connection with the people of Egypt, which he described as the cradle of human civilization, and the great home of the Arab people.

“I convey the greetings of the people of the UAE to Egypt, which the founder of the UAE called the heart of the Arab world. Without Egypt, the Arabs have no life,” His Highness said. “The stability of our region and the development and well-being of the Arab world are deeply connected to that of Egypt. Egypt’s stability is vital to the prosperity of the region,” His Highness added.

“The bilateral relationship between the UAE and Egypt is a model for ties between Arab nations. The celebrations of the 50th anniversary of our relationship is a message that the future of the two nations is deeply intertwined over the next 50 years, at economic, social and cultural levels,” His Highness said. “Egypt and its people have been steadfast supporters of the UAE right from the time of the nation’s foundation. Egypt was and will remain the bond, the treasure and the brother that we cannot do without,” His Highness noted.

President El Sisi welcomed His Highness to Egypt, saying that the bilateral bonds between the two nations are deeply rooted in history and a shared culture. He expressed his appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s support for Egypt which has helped the two nations steadily bolster their relationship over the years.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid extended an invitation to President El Sisi for Egypt to be the ‘Guest of Honour' at the next World Government Summit to be hosted by Dubai in February 2023.

Other dignitaries attending the meeting included Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.