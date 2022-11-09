H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Prime Minister of Tunisia, Najla Bouden, on the sidelines of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the close relations between the UAE and Tunisia and ways of strengthening them in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Bouden also discussed several topics listed on the agenda of COP27, in addition to the UAE’s preparations to host COP28.

The UAE top diplomat highlighted the importance of COP27 in supporting the global efforts to address climate change and increase dependency on renewable and clean energy, to encourage sustainable economic growth.

He also expressed his appreciation for the close ties between the UAE and Tunisia and his best wishes to the country and its people, stressing the importance of forging further partnerships between the two peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.