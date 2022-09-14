His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed to His Excellency President Ondimba the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their sincere wishes to the President and people of Gabon for further development and prosperity.

In turn, the President of Gabon reciprocated these wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wishing the UAE Government and people further growth and development.

His Excellency President Ondimba praised the strong relations between the two countries and cooperation at all levels, highlighting the many opportunities that exist to enhance ties in various fields.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan underscored that UAE-Gabon relations continue to grow, pointing out that there are many opportunities to be leveraged, especially in the economic and investment fields, for the benefit of both countries.

The two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields and a number of regional files of common interest, in addition to cooperation in the investment and economic fields.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also met with His Excellency Michael Moussa-Adamo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, during which they discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.