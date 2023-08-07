United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the bus accident in the Azilal Province, which resulted in multiple deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco and its  people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.