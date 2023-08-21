The UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad is continuing its efforts to provide humanitarian support to Sudanese refugees and the local community with field visits to several villages and the border area with Sudan.

The efforts are taking place in coordination with the UAE humanitarian team, which includes the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.

The UAE's Aid Coordination Office initiated relief efforts earlier this week by conducting field visits to the Arso 1 and Arso 2 regions, distributing food baskets for 1,200 families.

His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, stressed that the presence of the UAE Aid Coordination Office in the Chadian city of Amdjarass has effectively contributed to coordinating the efforts of UAE relief organizations, including field visits to identify the necessary needs of Sudanese refugees and the local community, as well as the nearby villages and border areas with Sudan. Moreover, the efforts also involve coordinating with all medical departments and specialties at the UAE field hospital.

HE Al Shamsi added, 'The UAE Aid Coordination Office for humanitarian assistance continues to enhance collaboration with relevant agencies in Chad, thereby facilitating the tasks of the UAE humanitarian team and providing full support for them in carrying out their missions and facilitating the delivery of aid to those in need."