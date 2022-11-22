His Excellency Saleh Al-Theeb Al-Himyari presented the consular patent to Her Excellency Dr. Stergomena Tax, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, on the occasion of his appointment as Consul General of the UAE in Zanzibar.

During the meeting, H.E. Al-Himyari conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his wishes for the government and people of Tanzania to experience further progress and prosperity in all fields.

His Excellency affirmed that all efforts have been made to expand cooperation in all fields to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

For her part, H.E. Dr. Stergomena Tax conveyed her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, praising the strong relations between the UAE and Tanzania.

Her Excellency expressed her wishes for H.E. Al-Himyari to succeed in his duties, stressing the readiness of her country's government to provide all forms of support to facilitate his tasks.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed cooperation between the UAE and the United Republic of Tanzania and discussed ways to enhance ties to achieve common interests.