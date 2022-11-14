His Excellency Ahmad Juma Al Rumaithi presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to Somalia to His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu.

During the meeting, H.E. Al Rumaithi conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as their wishes to President Mohamud and the people of Somalia for further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Mohamud conveyed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and expressed his wishes for the people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.

President Mohamud also wished His Excellency Al Rumaithi success in his efforts to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting his country's readiness to support him in his duties.

For his part, His Excellency Al Rumaithi expressed his pride at representing the UAE in the Federal Republic of Somalia and his keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in key fields to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.