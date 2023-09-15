His Excellency Anwar Othman Barout Al Baroudi presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Kinshasa.

During the meeting, His Excellency Al Baroudi conveyed to His Excellency President Tshisekedi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For his part, His Excellency President Tshisekedi conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE.

HE President Tshisekedi wished the Ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, HE Al Baroudi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations in various sectors, to enhance ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and discussed ways to develop them in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.