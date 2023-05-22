UNICCON Group of Companies, one of Africa’s leading technology companies based in Abuja Nigeria, will be live at GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) to showcase some of Africa’s most innovative tech projects to the world.

GITEX Africa is the world’s largest tech, startup, and investor super-connector in the world, taking place at Marrakech, Morocco from May 31st to June 2nd, 2023.

Some of the innovative tech projects that UNICCON Group will be showcasing at GITEX Africa include: Omeife (Africa’s First Humanoid Robot); Omeife AI (Omeife as a Service); SmartAfri Labs (Africa’s Premier Web3 Ecosystem); Baba Sky (UAV Drones) and other software solutions.

UNICCON Group is excited to showcase the capabilities of its innovations at GITEX Africa 2023, with a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to enable individuals, businesses, corporates and governments in Africa to scale productivity.

Omeife AI is designed to revolutionize the way businesses operate by providing advanced generative AI, language as a service, digital literacy, etc. SmartAfri Labs provides blockchain solutions that cut across NFT marketplace, Crypto, AR/VR, etc.

Baba Sky, the company’s custom drone brand offers a range of solutions for military, agricultural, and multipurpose use cases.

"We are thrilled to be participating in GITEX Africa 2023 and showcasing our innovative indigenous technology solutions that are adaptive to Africa and use cases." said Chuks Ekwueme, CEO of UNICCON Group. "Our products are designed to help businesses operate productively and enrich the African economy, and we believe that GITEX provides the perfect platform to demonstrate their functionalities."

GITEX Africa is the perfect platform for UNICCON Group to connect with businesses, industry experts, and potential partners/donors from around the world. UNICCON Group looks forward to sharing its vision for the future of domestic technology in Africa and demonstrating the unique capabilities of its products to attendees at the event.

To schedule a meeting with UNICCON Group at GITEX 2023, please contact us at info@uniccongroup.com. For more information about us and our products, visit www.UnicconGroup.com.

For more information, contact:

Chris Ebosie

Group General Manager, UNICCON Group

+2347034675821

chris.ebosie@uniccongroup.com

www.UnicconGroup.com

About UNICCON Group:

UNICCON Group, one of Africa’s leading tech companies, is a Nigerian registered company that is focused on using innovative tech solutions to help African people and businesses achieve efficiency. The company is using its Omeife generative AI to drive digital literacy in Nigeria, via partnership with the Nigerian government through the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA). In 2023, UNICCON Group was awarded one of the top 50 digital economy enablers in Nigeria. UNICCON Group is headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, with offices in the United States of America and the United Kingdom.