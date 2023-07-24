Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular and Administrative Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Ali Bahzad, attended the reception held by the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain on the seventy-first anniversary of the July 23 revolution, which was attended by a number of ministers and heads of diplomatic missions in the Kingdom.

Dr. Bahzad expressed his congratulations to the government and people of Egypt, noting the depth of the strong relations between the two countries. He affirmed the keenness of Bahrain to strengthen these relations for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, wishing Egypt further progress and prosperity.

