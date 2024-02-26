Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations Ambassador Muhammad Hussein Muhammad Bahr Al-Ulum, received the Director-General of the Department of West Asian and North African Affairs in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Wang Di, with his accompanying delegation, at the Ministry’s headquarters. The meeting was attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Mr. Cui Wei, and the head of Asia and Australia Department Dr. Hamid Al-Jubouri. During the meeting, they discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations between Baghdad and Beijing and broadening cooperation frameworks in a variety of sectors, they also touched on the outcomes of the recent visit for Mr. Bahr Al-Ulum to Beijing, and holding the fourth round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

Both sides stressed the importance of the alignment of the projects of Belt and Road Initiative and Iraq’s Development Road, due to their strategic importance in linking the east with the west, and facilitating the transport of goods between Asia and Europe passing through the Middle East, In addition to they reviewed regional issues, most notably the unjust aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, where Mr. Wang Di, indicated that China calls for stopping the aggression and allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid, stressing that all the current unrest in the Middle East is caused by the war in Gaza and that it will end if the Zionist entity stops its aggression against defenseless civilians there.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Bahr Al-Ulum congratulated the Chinese delegation on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, and stressed respect for the one China principle.

On his part, Mr. Wang Di, thanked Undersecretary Bahr Al-Ulum, for the warm hospitality, stressing the importance to further encourage cooperation between the two sides, to serve the common interests of both countries and find a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue.