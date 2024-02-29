The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomes a generous donation of 25,000 tons of wheat from the Government of Ukraine that will help provide emergency food assistance to 1.3 million crisis-affected people in northeast Nigeria.

This vital contribution – part of Ukraine's humanitarian “Grain from Ukraine” initiative launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – arrives as prices of staple food in Nigeria have risen, pushing basic meals out of the reach of millions of vulnerable families across the country.

The shipment was made possible thanks to a collaborative effort from Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Republic of Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, which has helped cover the costs of transporting the wheat from Ukraine to Nigeria and its distribution to the families who so urgently need it.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Government of Ukraine, partners, and donors for their unwavering support through the Grain from Ukraine Initiative," said David Stevenson, WFP Representative and Country Director in Nigeria. "This collaborative effort plays a crucial role in alleviating suffering and maintaining human dignity in areas facing conflict and food price increase”.

As part of WFP’s ongoing humanitarian operations, the wheat donation will be combined with cash and other commodities to meet the basic food and nutrition needs of crisis-affected women, men and children for a two-month period.

Deadly conflicts and persistent violence in northeast Nigeria have driven millions of people out of their homes, off their farms and across the region, jeopardizing agriculture and livelihoods production.

Over the past three months, unlike in previous years, prices of key staples across several markets in Nigeria increased above pre-harvest levels hampering food access for vulnerable families who depend on harvest and markets for their supplies. In Maiduguri, for example, the wholesale prices of red beans have increased by 210 percent compared to the same period last year (February 2023). Similarly, prices of maize and sorghum increased by 176 percent and 188 percent respectively.

The country is also grappling with its fourth consecutive year of chronic food insecurity with 26.5 million people across the country projected to face acute hunger during the 2024 lean season between June and August according to the November 2023 Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis.

WFP is committed to working with the government and partners to build more resilient, inclusive, and effective food systems taking advantage of its current footprint in the country. Through its "Out of Conflict into Solutions" food systems approach, WFP seeks to prioritize emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable groups while simultaneously supporting self-reliance by rebuilding assets to improve long-term food security and resilience including adaptation to climate change, providing timely access to nutritious food, and promoting innovative financing to support WFP operations.

In 2023, WFP invested US$ 200 million in agricultural economy through locally purchased food and cash transfers to crisis-affected families for food redemption in local markets.

“WFP has the tools and willingness to support the government in restoring and unlocking the agricultural potential of northeast Nigeria making it again the breadbasket of the country. But we cannot achieve this alone. Collective action is needed to bring peace and stability, ensure stable markets, encourage financial investments, and generate employment through enhanced collaboration with Nigerian private sector partners, suppliers, transporters, service providers, and retailers” Stevenson added.

To ensure continued food and nutrition assistance to crisis-affected people in northeast and northwest Nigeria, WFP urgently requires US$154 million for the next six months (March-August 2024).