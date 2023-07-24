On July 24, 2023, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh had a phone call with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ihab Nasr.

The Special Representative informed the Egyptian side about the ongoing liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders until the complete de-occupation of the occupied territories of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders. Official Cairo was invited to join the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to participate in the Third Summit of the International Crimean Platform - an international consultation and coordination format created to de-occupy Crimea and peacefully return the peninsula to Ukraine.

Maksym Subkh noted that, until recently, Ukraine remained a reliable guarantor of the food security of the Arab Republic of Egypt and other countries of Africa and the Middle East owing to the Black Sea Grain Corridor. This Initiative allowed the delivery of more than 1.4 million tons of agricultural products to Egypt. In this context, the Ukrainian diplomat invited official Cairo to join international efforts to restore supplies of Ukrainian grain to the African continent.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a number of issues of Ukrainian-Egyptian cooperation in trade, economic, agro-industrial, and other spheres, as well as expanding the legal basis of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation within international organizations.