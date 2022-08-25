Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is immensely proud to announce Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa is once again set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development for the Republic of Uganda - who is also a member of the founding cohort of Africa Oil Week’s 2021 Power List: Pan-African Female Leaders in Energy - is attending the leading Oil and Gas event held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Ahead of Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa’s attendance, Africa Oil Week’s VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations, Paul Sinclair, made the following statements.

Africa Oil Week is honoured to have Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa attend the Home of the African Upstream, Africa Oil Week, on the 3-7 October in Cape Town. The Ugandan government has been especially poised and thoughtful about how they balance fossil fuels and environmental health, while hugely contributing to regional and global energy security. Uganda’s energy mix is dominated by renewables with hydro-power accounting for more than 80% and solar and wind energy gaining an increasing role in this mix. Uganda is the perfect case of a well-run government that have proven they can move in parallel - and want to move in parallel - with all stakeholders surrounding energy development to protect economies, industries, create jobs and respect the challenge of climate change.

An Optimal Mix of Energy Development and Environmental Protection

Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa has helped shape one of the most advanced government policies which takes into consideration the key issue of environmental protection whilst developing crucial natural resources. Her support in the drive for a balanced dialogue in energy security and environmental protection in harmony is highly valued at Africa Oil Week. The Ugandan government is using gold standard carbon management strategies to protect the environment whilst also using energy development resources to help create a brighter future and lasting value to its society.

Energy access and energy security is arguably the most important driver of economic growth for industry and investment attraction. Whilst the West has mobilised and industrialised on the back of emerging market resources, Africa itself is yet to capitalise.

The Regional Economic Community of East Africa has an energy deficit which is a clear obstacle to economic growth, yet it has the natural resources and gold standard carbon management policy to allow for both upstream development and environmental protection.

This alone means Uganda can positively influence the lives of its people and the East African community will positively impact lives with wealth creation and job creation as the region drives towards energy security and middle-income economies. So, the question remains, if global demand remains as we transition, why can’t countries with strong carbon management strategies benefit?

This is not a case of one shoe fits all. Industrialised economies have long benefited from Africa’s natural resources. They benefit from high levels of energy access and rank high on the global HDI because of Africa’s resources. So, if Africa respects carbon management and ensures the risk to the environment is equitable to sovereign receipts, why shouldn’t Africa be the responsible supply base of choice to global demand as we transition?

A Call for Unification

There is a critical need for aligned voices in the energy debate – there is no more room for polarisation. We can and must unite to defend energy security with a united and balanced approach in order to usher in a safe transition. Uganda has proven it can protect and grow its economy, create jobs and contribute to social development and the eradication of poverty whilst acknowledging and understanding the importance of environmental protection.

In a recent article, Dr. Joseph Kobusheshe, Director Environment, Health, Safety and Security Management at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, spelled out the need for a rational balance between facts and emotion. He stated: The term ‘energy transition’ has been widely used to refer to the shift from use of fossil fuels that include oil, gas, and coal - which are the primary sources of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions - to renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydropower and geothermal.

In light of that fact, it must be accepted that the transition will take time. Precisely because this is not a quick transition, an energy mix with oil and gas included is mandatory. By this logic, the development of oil and gas is simply not up for debate. Instead, we should align to find solutions to decarbonize whilst oil and gas are used throughout the transition. Oil and gas are here to stay for the near term at least; therefore, it is the opinion of Africa Oil Week that Africa must remain at the table of supply and demand. The world should focus on how we mitigate GHG as a result of the use of oil and gas as we transition.

The world is at an important junction, and we invite all stakeholders to come to Africa Oil Week to debate how oil and gas is developed and used as we transition to the benefit of Africa. With carbon management at the heart of the debate, together we can drive a just transition that not only respects our commitment to NDCs, but also to narrow the energy deficit for our continent and to drive socio-economic development for Africa.

